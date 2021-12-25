Odisha To Witness Rainfall From Dec 27: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha might witness rainfall from December 27 due to western disturbance, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Deogarh between December 27 and 28.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh and Sundargarh during December 28 and 29.

However, dry weather very likely to prevail over rest of districts during the period, said the IMD.