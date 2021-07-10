15 EU countries recognise Covishield vaccine, says WHO Chief Scientist

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan has said that 15 countries in the European Union (EU) now recognise Covishield vaccine for travellers.

It has been produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Swaminathan’s remarks come after Belgium recognised the Covishield vaccine yesterday.

Charge d’affaires of Belgium Embassy Arnaud Lion said that recognition of Covishield by his country will have a positive impact for everyone getting the vaccine shot in India and abroad.

Switzerland, Iceland and some EU countries had earlier accepted Covishield for travel entry. Estonia had confirmed that it will recognise all the vaccines authorised by the Government of India for travel by Indians.