Odia Playback Singer Aseema Panda Rubbishes Rumours Over Her Accidental Death Hoax

Bhubaneswar: After rumours of popular Odia playback singer Aseema Panda’s accidental death started doing the rounds on the internet, she took to social media to put an end to it.

Reportedly, the rumours by various social media handles claimed Aseema Panda to have succumbed to death in a road mishap.

Lashing out on the YouTubers and fake Facebook users, the singer asked them to stop spreading false news about her.

Panda shared a video of her on Instagram, revealing that she is fine and healthy, contrary to the rumours.

In a video, Panda said that her brother met with a minor accident while returning home from the office on Friday night. Following this, he suffered a fracture of his hand and no other injury was caused to him.

“I am perfectly fine and at home. My brother faced an accident yesterday and it was a minor one in which he broke his hand. I was not even present in the car. I request my fans to stay away from such fake social media news channels and pages. Please do not entertain them,” she said in her post.

Expressing her disappointment, she said, “There are several incidents of road mishaps in the state, many people are dying every hour but I do not know why people are spreading rumors. Renowned and established media houses don’t indulge in such fakery or rumour-mongering. Only fake channels are responsible for such irresponsible news.”