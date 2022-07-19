Zebronics Jumbo wireless neckband launched with 160-hrs battery life, rapid charging, ENC & gaming mode

Chennai: Taking a long vacation and forgot your charger back home? Don’t fret, Zebronics has you covered with 160 hours of battery life on Jumbo wireless neckband. Listen to music or take calls worry-free with the new Jumbo wireless neckband. The earphone also supports rapid charging and gives you 15 hours of backup on just 10mins of charging through its Type C port.

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading brand of IT peripherals, sound systems, mobile/lifestyle accessories, and surveillance products has launched the Jumbo wireless neckband earphone.

The latest offering from Zebronics comes with features loaded like ENC for crystal clear voice calls. It also comes with a low latency gaming mode for a seamless sound experience during gaming. The earbuds are a magnetic type of ease of use, also support dual pairing for use with dual devices and easy switching between them.

Get astonished by great sound, flexible neckband design, peppy colours and much more with Jumbo wireless neckband earbuds that feature in-ear design earbuds. It comes in a balanced sound signature with punchy bass and crisp highs. The neckband and the earbuds are designed for maximum comfort and long usage. The earphone comes with extra ear tips in multiple sizes.

Speaking on the newest launch, Mr Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder & Director at Zebronics says, “With the current connected lifestyle a good wireless earphone has become essential for many. Jumbo earphone battery can last you multiple weeks with daily use. This we feel is extremely convenient and on top of that, we have added the flashing charging which can get you 15-20hours of backup in a jiffy. ”

Jumbo comes in 3 peppy colours– sunset, blue and black– and it will be available from 23rd July 2022, on amazon.in with an introductory price of Rs 1,399.

About Zebronics: Founded in 1997, Zebronics is a leading Indian Audio, IT & Gaming Peripherals, Mobile/ Lifestyle Accessories, Smart gadgets, Healthcare & Surveillance Solutions brand with a mission to provide premium for masses which are great on design & performance.