Another 737 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Crosses 6K-Mark

Bhubaneswar: Another 737 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

284 from Khordha

115 from Cuttack

65 from Sundargarh

28 from Mayurbhanj

26 from Keonjhar

19 from Nayagarh

17 from Jagatsinghpur

15 from Jajapur

14 from Puri

14 from Sambalpur

12 from Boudh

10 from Koraput

9 from Gajapati

9 from Jharsuguda

8 from Deogarh

6 from Bhadrak

5 from Baleswar

5 from Bolangir

3 from Dhenkanal

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Bargarh

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Rayagada

1 from Anugul

1 from Sonepur

60 from State Pool

With another 737 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,86,111, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,316 as of now. So far 13,00,873 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.