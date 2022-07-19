COVID-19 patients
COVID Update
Another 737 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Crosses 6K-Mark

By Pradeep Sahoo
Bhubaneswar: Another 737 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 284 from Khordha
  • 115 from Cuttack
  • 65 from Sundargarh
  • 28 from Mayurbhanj
  • 26 from Keonjhar
  • 19 from Nayagarh
  • 17 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 15 from Jajapur
  • 14 from Puri
  • 14 from Sambalpur
  • 12 from Boudh
  • 10 from Koraput
  • 9 from Gajapati
  • 9 from Jharsuguda
  • 8 from Deogarh
  • 6 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Bolangir
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 3 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Bargarh
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Rayagada
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 60 from State Pool

With another 737 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,86,111, said the H & FW Dept.

According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,316 as of now. So far 13,00,873 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.

