Another 737 COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha, Active Case Tally Crosses 6K-Mark

Bhubaneswar: Another 737 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 284 from Khordha
- 115 from Cuttack
- 65 from Sundargarh
- 28 from Mayurbhanj
- 26 from Keonjhar
- 19 from Nayagarh
- 17 from Jagatsinghpur
- 15 from Jajapur
- 14 from Puri
- 14 from Sambalpur
- 12 from Boudh
- 10 from Koraput
- 9 from Gajapati
- 9 from Jharsuguda
- 8 from Deogarh
- 6 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Baleswar
- 5 from Bolangir
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 3 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Bargarh
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Rayagada
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Sonepur
- 60 from State Pool
With another 737 COVID-19 patients recovered and discharged on Tuesday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 12,86,111, said the H & FW Dept.
According to the State COVID Dashboard, the active case tally stands at 6,316 as of now. So far 13,00,873 COVID-19 cases have been reported and the death tally stands at 9,130 in Odisha.
