Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Kalahandi

Kalahandi: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in the Koksara block of Kalahandi district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dibakara Majhi, a resident of Supad village in Ladugaon panchayat.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the body hanging from a tree near a temple in Ghantiguda village and immediately informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and brought the body down from the tree. Subsequently, sent the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that he might have committed suicide.

Following this, police have registered a case and launched a probe in this regard.