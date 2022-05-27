Youth Falls Off Factory Roof While Attempting To Flee; Dies

Sundergarh: A youth succumbed to his injuries after falling from the roof of a factory here on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Chamu Topso of Podasing village under Rajgangpur police station limits.

According to reports, Chamu had entered the factory in order to steal iron rods. However he was spotted and chased by the security guards, Chamu slipped off the rooftop while attempting to escape and died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case of unnatural death.