Baby Elephant Falls Into Well

By Haraprasad Das
Bhanjanagar: A baby elephant fell into a well at Palasapalli area under Bhanjanagar forest range. According to reports, the elephant calf got separated from its herd and lost its way into Palasapalli.

The calf was unable to spot the pit while trying to locate the herd and fell into it.

A team of Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot after being informed by the locals. The forest officials immediately launched an operation to rescue the jumbo calf.

