Youth dies after quack administers injection in Angul village

Angul: A young man died on Sunday after being administered injections by a local quack in Bantulu village of Thakurgarh in Angul district.

According to sources, Sushant Sahu, son of Basant Sahu of Bantulu village, works as an electrician in Bhubaneswar.

He had come to his native village due to high fever and was taking medicine from a quack at Paikasahi Hatapada near the village.

After his health condition deteriorated, the quack administered two injections on Sunday morning. However, Sushant’s health worsened further and family members brought him to the district headquarters hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors at the DHH.

On intimation, the Angul police registered a case of death and handed over the dead body to the family members after conducting a post-mortem.

Later, the family took Sushant’s body and placed it in front of the quack’s shop demanding compensation.