Police SI Caught Taking Rs 5K Bribe In Koraput’s Jeypore

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths today apprehended a Police Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ambaguda Out-post Police in Koraput’s Jeypore while taking Rs.5,000 bribe from a person to help him in a case.

According to Odisha Vigilance, Prasant Kumar Mohanty, SI of Police, Ambaguda Out-post under Jeypore Sadar Police Station in Koraput district was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.5,000 from a person to help him in a case registered earlier in Jeypore Sadar PS of which SI Mohanty was the Investigating Officer.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid on 06.08.2023, wherein the accused SI Prasant Kumar Mohanty was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance at Umuri village in Koraput while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.5,000 from a person.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of SI Mohanty and seized in the presence of witnesses. Left-hand wash, as well as pant pocket wash of SI Mohanty, gave a positive chemical reaction, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him, the Vigilance said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the Govt. residential quarter of SI Mohanty located in the premises of Jeypore Sadar PS, a rented residential house at Damajodi, Koraput and his office room.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.25 dated 05.08.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance added.