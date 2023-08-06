Phiringia Police Station Arson Case: 19 Arrested Accused Sent To Jail

Phulbani: A day after a violent mob set Phiringia police station in Odisha‘s Kandhamal district on fire, the police on Sunday arrested 19 people and produced them before the court.

Swinging into action, the Odisha Police today apprehended 19 accused persons following raids at different places.

After preparing charge sheets against the arrested accused, they were produced before the court and sent to jail custody, the police said adding that efforts are on to identify others involved in the incident and they will be arrested soon.

Earlier today, the State police also initiated action against three cops who were allegedly involved in the smuggling of ganja.

Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra stated that inspector-in-charge (IIC) Tapan Kumar Nahaka has been transferred and posted at the district police headquarters, while two accused home guards were disengaged from service.

Locals have alleged that the three cops used to sell narcotic substances seized by the police.

The authenticity of the viral video showing ganja in a police van would be examined, the SP informed.

A group of people on Saturday ransacked and torched the police station during a protest against the alleged involvement of policemen in the smuggling of ganja.