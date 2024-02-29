“Your Guidance Has Been Invaluable”, Says Yami Gautam As She Shares BTS Video From Article 370

Yami Gautam’s starrer ‘Article 370’ has glued the audiences to it with the strong content and the exceptional performance from Yami in the character of Zooni Haksar. The film has opened with fantastic reviews from audiences across the nation and from the critics to the audiences everyone raved about Yami’s dedication and commitment she has shown in the film. Besides this, the film has surpassed expectations and has conquered the box office with whooping numbers of 35.75 crores that too in just six days of its release.

Amidst all the reviews and love, Yami is receiving for her performance in Article 370, the actress has shared a video on social media where she is seen getting trained by military experts. The actress expressed her gratitude to the entire team and shared the video with a caption, which says.

“My performance in #Article370 wouldn’t be the same if it wasn’t for the Military Experts, Lieutenant Colonel Keshvendra Singh sir (Retd.) and Bhushan Vartak sir (NSG), our Weapon Training Instructors (Mumbai Prep) sharing their expertise to train and mentor me and the cast. Your guidance has been invaluable, and I am immensely grateful for your knowledge, and support & introducing me to a skill & experience that will stay with me forever. 🙏🏻😊

#Article370”

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

</>

It can’t be denied that Yami Gautam always chose to bring perfection to every character she plays on-screen. From the body language to the tonality and the nature of the character, she learned everything and this video proves her hard work and sincerity as an actor. Yami Gautam has trained herself hard for the character of Zooni Haksar and has brought the character alive on-screen. The video shared by Yami shows her getting trained for the action sequences which she has done brilliantly.

Yami Gautam has gone for an intense training session and has trained hard.

Yami Gautam also shared a video of her from the gym where she is seen preparing rigorously daily for one to two hours. The training session video received unanimous praise from the audiences as they hailed her for the dedication she puts into the character and it reflects on-screen in her performance.

Yami Gautam has proved her one-woman show potential in Article 370. The actress is also an accomplished performer and audiences love to watch her on-screen. Her performance as Zooni Haksar in the film is proof of her extraordinary talent that knows no limits and also that she is capable of doing every kind of character.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami Gautam will be next seen in Dhoom Dhaam.