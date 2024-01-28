X blocks Taylor Swift search results after graphic AI images scandal

New York: Social-media platform X blocked searches about Taylor Swift days after explicit, digitally fabricated fakes of the singer began proliferating on the site.

“Posts aren’t loading right now,” an automated message said on Saturday in reply to a search query of the pop star’s name. “Try again later.”

The decision stems from a disturbing scandal involving graphic, AI-generated images of the singer, raising urgent questions about the ethical boundaries of technology and its potential to exploit and harm people. Currently when X users try to search for her name, they get an error notice.

Shocking sexualized deepfakes of Taylor Swift, circulated on X over the past week, portrayed the 34-year-old musician at her boyfriend’s NFL game. The disturbing deepfakes, targeting the Cruel Summer singer quickly sparked outrage among her loyal fans who urged others not to spread them. Swifties also uncovered the individual responsible for this disgraceful act.

