World Emoji Day Today: All you need to know

New Delhi: Emoticons have completely changed the way we communicate in this digital age. People use emojis as a way of expressing or communicating their feelings and reactions via messages.

Thus, every year on July 17, people across the globe celebrate World Emoji Day.

It all started in 1999 when Japanese programmer Shigetaka Kurita created 176 emojis for the release of a mobile integrated service i-mode. The Unicode Consortium, in 2010, finally standardised the usage of emoji following which brands like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and Twitter created their own versions of emoticons. Every year, the Unicode Consortium approves a fresh list of new emojis.

The founder of Emojipedia, Jeremy Burge formally introduced World Emoji day in the year 2014. Interestingly, we celebrate this day on July 17 as the ‘calendar’ emoji depicts the date as its image. There are already over 3,500 emojis and the ‘Face With Tears of Joy’ is the most popular one.

More than 10 billion emojis and 700 million stickers and GIFs are sent to people by smartphone users on an everyday basis, according to Bobble AI’s data intelligence.