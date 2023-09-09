World Could Triumph Over Trust Deficit: PM Modi At G20 Summit

New Delhi: Amid deep divisions over the Ukraine war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged world leaders to turn the global trust deficit into confidence in each other and find new solutions to age-old challenges.

In his opening remarks at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Modi exuded confidence and said if the world could defeat Covid, it could also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war.

“It is time for all of us to walk together for global good,” Modi said while addressing the ‘One Earth’ session of the G20 Leaders Summit attended by US President Joe Biden, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva among others.

“Following the Covid pandemic, the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit and unfortunately, the wars have further deepened this,” he said while addressing the gathering at the Bharat Mandapam convention centre here.