Woman, Son Electrocuted to Death in Odisha’s Ganjam

Khallikote: A woman and her son were electrocuted to death at Longhar village under the Khallikote Police Station area in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday.

According to sources, the incident occurred while the mother and the son came in contact with live electric wire while sprinkling water on the rooftop. The woman’s father sustained serious burn injuries during a bid to rescue them.

The deceased persons were identified as Nibasi Pahan and his son Jitu Pahana. Nibasi’s father Bhagi Nahak was seriously injured in the mishap.

Some locals rushed all to Khallikote Hospital in a 108 ambulance. While the doctor declared the mother and son dead, the elderly man was transferred to Berhampur MKCG MCH.