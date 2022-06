Woman Critical After Being Stabbed By Husband In Bolangir

Bolangir: A woman was critically injured after being stabbed by her husband at Bahabahal village under Belapada police station in Bolangir district.

Reportedly, the injured woman was admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation in this regard.

More details are awaited.