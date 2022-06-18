England Hit World Record 498/4 To Thrash Netherlands In First ODI

London: England hit a world record one-day international score of 498-4 to crush the Netherlands by 232 runs in Amstelveen on Friday, with three men scoring centuries.

Eoin Morgan’s side beat their own mark of 481-6 set against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, in the first match of the three-game series.

Player of the match Jos Buttler, who finished on 162 not out, plundered his ton off just 47 balls — missing his own record for the fastest England century by just one ball — while Phil Salt and Dawid Malan also made three figures.

Liam Livingstone, batting at number six, made the fastest half-century in England’s ODI history off just 17 balls — the joint second-fastest of all-time.

In reply, the Dutch were all out for 266 with Scott Edwards top scoring with an unbeaten 72.

Cricket minnows the Netherlands managed to save some face, putting up a plucky 266 all-out — a respectable score against the one-day world champions on any other day.

Top scorer was veteran wicket-keeper Edwards, who carved out a patient 72 not out and put on a spirited 59-run partnership with Seelaar before the skipper was clean bowled by David Willey for 25.

Max O’Dowd made 55 off 55 balls, including six fours and two sixes — including one cracking a window in the media stand.

But the England bowlers, especially veteran spinner Moeen Ali, with three wickets and wily left-hand medium-pacer Willey with two, turned the screws on the Dutch who lost wickets at regular intervals.

Sam Curran and Reece Topley claimed two scalps each.