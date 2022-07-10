Wimbledon 2022 Men’s Singles Final: When And Where To Watch

London: Top seed Novak Djokovic will be up against Nick Kyrgios in the final of Wimbledon men’s singles event here on Sunday.

While the Serbian star stormed into the final after defeating Cameron Norrie with 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 scoreline in his semi-final match, Kyrgios received a walkover after his opponent Rafael Nadal pulled out due to an injury.

Serbia’s Djokovic is bidding for a fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and a 21st Grand Slam. Meanwhile, Kyrgios is aiming for a first major singles trophy.

Upadtes:

When will Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men’s final take place?

The Wimbledon 2022 men’s final will take place at 6:30 PM IST on Sunday, July 10.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men’s final take place?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men’s final will take place on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men’s final be broadcasted on TV in India?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men’s final will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men’s final be live streamed?

The Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 men’s final will be live streamed on HotStar.