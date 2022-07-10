Ashadhi Ekadashi
PM Modi Greets People On Occasion Of Ashadhi Ekadashi

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The Prime Minister also shared a snippet from an earlier Mann Ki Baat in which he had talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur.”

The Prime Minister tweeted; “Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier #MannKiBaat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur.”

The Prime Minister also shared the video of his speech in Dehu where he inaugurated a Temple devoted to Sant Tukaram Ji few weeks ago.

He tweeted:

“A few weeks ago I was in Dehu to inaugurate a Temple devoted to Sant Tukaram Ji. In my speech, I highlighted his noble teachings and spoke about what we all can learn from the great Warkari saints and seers.”

