PM Modi Greets People On Occasion Of Ashadhi Ekadashi

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. The Prime Minister also shared a snippet from an earlier Mann Ki Baat in which he had talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur.”

Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier #MannKiBaat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur. pic.twitter.com/HvuHqXDMwJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2022

The Prime Minister also shared the video of his speech in Dehu where he inaugurated a Temple devoted to Sant Tukaram Ji few weeks ago.

A few weeks ago I was in Dehu to inaugurate a Temple devoted to Sant Tukaram Ji. In my speech, I highlighted his noble teachings and spoke about what we all can learn from the great Warkari saints and seers. https://t.co/TuY3ERClr6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2022

