WhatsApp Users In India Can Now Pay Via UPI Apps Google Pay, Paytm And Debit, Credit Cards

New Delhi: WhatsApp on Wednesday announced users in India can add items to their cart and send a payment using the method of their choice from supported UPI apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, debit and credit cards, and more. Meta-owned WhatsApp has joined hands with Bengaluru-based Razorpay and PayU to support payments via debit and credit cards as well as UPI apps and net banking across India. Company CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature during an event in Mumbai.

The feature is now available in India. It was previously launched in Singapore and Brazil. Notably, India is the biggest market for WhatsApp, which has more than 500 million users on the platform.

“We’re making it easier to complete a purchase directly in the chat. Starting today, people in India can add items to their cart and send a payment using the method of their choice from all supported UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more. We’re excited to be working with partners Razorpay and PayU to make paying for something as simple as sending a message,” WhatsApp said in a statement.

With this, users on the world’s most popular messaging platform will be able to add items to a cart and send a payment using payment methods such as WhatsApp, or UPI apps like Google Pay, Paytm and others as well as debit and credit cards. This means users will note have to head to another website, open another app or pay in person.

This announcement is line with CEO Zuckerberg’s plan for business messaging to become the “next major pillar” of Meta’s revenue growth.

It is pertinent to note that there is a cap of 100 million people on the company’s in-app WhatsApp Pay service and it is going to remain. However, there is no cap on the number of users who can transact via the newly-launched UPI apps and debit and credit cards on the platform, a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.