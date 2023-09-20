Sonia Gandhi Supports Women’s Reservation Bill But Questions Delay

New Delhi: Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday extended support to the Women’s Reservation Bill as she opened the debate from the Congress side in Lok Sabha. She said it was Rajiv Gandhi’s dream but questioned the implementation delay. She said, “Immediate implementation of women’s reservation bill by removing all obstacles not only necessary but also possible,” adding, that “any delay in implementing women’s reservation bill will be a gross injustice to Indian women.”

Putting forward her party’s demand in Lok Sabha, she said, “Congress demands that women’s quota bill be implemented immediately with sub-quota for SCs, STs, OBCs.”

Extending her support to the passage of the bill, she said, “It is a very touching moment of my life. The first time, the Constitutional Amendment determining women’s participation in local bodies was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi.”

Making a strong pitch in favour of the bill ahead of its introduction in Lok Sabha Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government wants more and more women to join the country’s development process. “For that work of giving power to women and for many such noble works, God has chosen me. Once again our government has taken a step in this direction,” he asserted.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party called the bill as historic and a result of the visionary leadership of Modi, several Opposition parties including the Congress dubbed it as an election “jumla”.