Sports Fraternity Reacts To Historic Landing
Watch I Sports Fraternity Reacts To Historic Landing of Chandrayaan 3 On Moon’s South Pole

By Pragativadi News Service
Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole helping India make history on Wednesday (August 23). As soon as India became the first country in the world to achieve a landing on the lunar south pole, reactions from all walks of society starting flooding social media.

The Indian sports fraternity wasn’t too far behind either with several members taking to Twitter to celebrate the nation’s success.

