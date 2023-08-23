Watch I Sports Fraternity Reacts To Historic Landing of Chandrayaan 3 On Moon’s South Pole

Chandrayaan-3 successfully made a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole helping India make history on Wednesday (August 23). As soon as India became the first country in the world to achieve a landing on the lunar south pole, reactions from all walks of society starting flooding social media.

The Indian sports fraternity wasn’t too far behind either with several members taking to Twitter to celebrate the nation’s success.

Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team. You have made the nation proud 🇮🇳

Jai Hind! — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2023

Yaaaaayyy , We have done it.

Soft landing on the Moon.#Chandrayaan3 . Congratulations @isro and all those who dedicated themselves to this historic mission.

We are on the Moon 🌙 pic.twitter.com/VZLLgeSLEk — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2023

🇮🇳 – The 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 to reach the lunar south pole.

That’s got a nice ring to it 👏 A proud moment for each one of us & a big congratulations to @isro for all their efforts. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 23, 2023

विजयी विश्व तिरंगा प्यारा, झंडा ऊँचा रहे हमारा

@ISRO represents the best of India. Humble, hardworking women & men, coming together, overcoming challenges, and making our tricolour fly high. India must celebrate and congratulate the Chandrayaan-2 team, which was led by Shri K… pic.twitter.com/WpQn14F1Mh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 23, 2023

A victorious and historic moment for India with the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3 !Congratulations to all at ISRO and each person who worked hard for this success. India’s shining victory in Amrit Kaal and a stepping stone to greater achievements to come! https://t.co/KRMCAfaWQx — P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) August 23, 2023

India is over the moon because Chandrayaan is on the moon 🫡🇮🇳

Such a proud moment for 1 billion of us 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 23, 2023

We did it! #Chandrayaan-3 has successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole, making it the first nation to achieve this amazing success. Congratulations to the entire team of @isro and everyone associated with the mission! Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3h6iWaXyJT — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 23, 2023

Kudos to the brilliant minds at @ISRO for their extraordinary achievement! Congratulations to the #Chandrayaan3 team for their outstanding achievement! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) August 23, 2023