Wanted Kashmiri Fraudster Held in Odisha

Jajpur: The Special Task Force of Odisha apprehended a wanted Kashmiri youth in Neulpur area of Jajpur district for his suspected links with some anti-national elements.

The accused has been identified as Sayed Ishaan Bukhari (37) alias Ishan Bukhari, a resident of Peer Mohalla at Handwara in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Based on intelligence input, the STF team with the help of local police conducted a raid at Neulpur,

in the district and arrested the accused. During the raid, many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized.

The cops found that the accused was impersonating a Neuro Specialist Doctor, an

Army Doctor, an officer in PMO, a close associate of some high-ranked NIA officials

etc.

Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by Cornel

University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, Christian Medical College

Vellore etc. were seized from his possession. Some blank signed documents, affidavits, bonds, numerous Identity cards, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhar cards, visiting cards etc. were also seized.

It was found that the accused has married at least 6-7 girls from various parts of

India including Kashmir, UP, Maharashtra and Odisha. He was also active on various

websites and apps and was in relationships with many girls impersonating a

doctor with international degrees.

It was also found that he was in touch with suspicious persons in Kerala and some

Pakistani nationals too. The accused is also wanted by Kashmir Police with a case of

cheating and forgery there and one Non-Bailable Warrant is pending against him.