Belgium: The members of the European Parliament have underlined the circumstances to be met earlier than the legislature offers its consent to the EU-China Complete Settlement on Funding (CAI).

The pre-ratification commitments listed within the report embody a timetable for China’s ratification and implementation of key labour legal guidelines and concrete measures in the direction of placing an finish to human rights violations in opposition to the Uyghur minority within the nation. It additionally calls for a recommitment by China to uphold its worldwide commitments to Hong Kong.

The European leaders have urged stronger cooperation with other democratic players such as Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand to respond to China’s changing role and growing influence in multilateral organisations.

In a report adopted on Thursday, by 58 votes in favour, 8 against with 4 abstentions, the Foreign Affairs Committee outlines six pillars on which the EU should build a new strategy to deal with China: cooperation on global challenges, engagement on international norms and human rights, identifying risks and vulnerabilities, building partnerships with like-minded partners, fostering strategic autonomy and defending European interests and values.

The approved text proposes continued EU-China cooperation on a range of global challenges, such as human rights, climate change, nuclear disarmament, fighting global health crises and the reform of multilateral organisations.

MEPs also call for the EU to engage with China to improve initial response capacities to infectious diseases that could evolve into epidemics or pandemics, for example through risk-mapping and early warnings systems. They also ask China to allow an independent investigation into the origins and spread of COVID-19.