“Balika Vadhu” Fame Actor Surekha Sikri Passes Away At 75

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri passed away in Mumbai at the age of 75. The actor was ailing for some time and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke earlier in 2018.

A recipient of three National Film Awards, Sikri, a film, theatre and TV veteran, was best known for her performances in “Tamas”, “Mammo”, “Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro”, “Zubeidaa” and daily soap “Balika Vadhu”. She received widespread praise for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer “Badhaai Ho” (2018).

She won the National Film award for the Best Supporting Actress for the film. The actor was not doing well at that time and had turned up in a wheelchair to accept the award.

Sikri was last seen in Netflix’s “Ghost Stories”, directed by Zoya Akhtar.