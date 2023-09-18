US Fighter Jet Goes Missing In South Carolina

Washington: A US Marine Corps fighter jet has gone missing in South Carolina after its pilot safely ejected the aircraft on Sunday. The US military officials have appealed to the public to help locate the missing multimillion-dollar plane, the Guardian reported.

Military officials said that a Marine Corps pilot safely ejected the F-35 Lightning II jet over North Charleston on Sunday afternoon after a “mishap”. Base authorities said they were searching, in coordination with federal aviation regulators, around two lakes north of the city of Charleston.

The leading Joint Base Charleston has asked local residents for help.

“If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center,” a post from the base read on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Reacting to the news, Local congresswoman Nancy Mace wrote on X, “Now that I got that out of the way. How in the hell do you lose an F-35? How is there not a tracking device and we’re asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?”