2nd State Hockey Sub Juniors Girls Championship Kickstarts at Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: The 2nd State Hockey Sub Juniors Women’s Championship 2023 organised by the Hockey Association of Odisha in collaboration with the Sports and Youth Services Department, began today at the prestigious Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The opening match between Balasore and Malkangiri showcased the extraordinary young talents. All the budding players created an electrifying atmosphere during the match. On this occasion, Shri Sailendra Kumar Jena (OAS), Joint Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department – Odisha graced the tournament with his presence.

The esteemed selection panel for this occasion included renowned hockey coach Lucella Ekka and Sunita Lakra.

The 2nd Sub Junior Women’s Hockey Championship 2023, which began on September 18, will continue its exciting journey until October 22, 2023. This event has drawn 24 teams from different parts of Odisha, with a total of 432 talented players proudly representing their respective teams.

2nd HAO Sub Junior Women’s State Hockey Championship 2023 result

Match -1 :Balasore beat Malkangiri by 3-0 goals

Match -2 : Rourkela Steel Plant beat Cuttack by 4-0 goals

Match -3 : Koraput beat Kandhamal by 2-1 goals

Match -4: Sambalpur beat Kendrapada by 5-0 goals

Match -5 : Kalahandi beat Jagatsinghpur by 2-1 goals

Match -6 : Jajpur beat Jharsuguda by 8-1 goals

Match -7 : Bargarh beat Puri by 1-0 goals

Match -8 : Rayagada best Nabarangapur by 0-0 (SO 2-0)

