UPSC Civil Services 2020 Final Result Out! Shubham Kumar from Bihar topper

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final result for the Civil Services (CSE) Main examination 2020.

Shubham Kumar from Bihar topped the civil service (main) exam followed by Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain who has secured the second and third positions respectively.

The topper Shubham Kumar is a B Tech (Civil Engineering) from IIT Bombay. Jagrati Awasthi is the topper among the women candidates securing an overall Second rank. She has graduated in B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT Bhopal .

Odisha’s Jubin Mohapatra secured the 46th rank followed by Ashish Kumar Mishra (52), Subhankar Bala (79).

A total number of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment on the basis of written exam and personality test held in August-September, 2021.

Meanwhile, the candidature of 151 candidates are provisional. Candidates can check merit list at upsc.gov.in.