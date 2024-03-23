UK royal Kate Middleton says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy

London: Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, has revealed how she broke the news about her cancer diagnosis to her children. On Friday, the UK royal revealed that she was undergoing chemotherapy to fight cancer that was detected after her abdominal surgery in January.

The British royal’s condition was disclosed in a video message recorded on Wednesday and broadcast on Friday. It comes after weeks of speculation on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalised in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.

Kate asked for “time, space and privacy” while she is treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was found to be present following her surgery.

“I am well,” she said. “I am getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal.”

Kate, 42, had not been seen publicly since Christmas until video surfaced this week reportedly of her with her husband, Prince William, heir to the throne, walking from a farm shop near their Windsor home.

Kensington Palace had given little detail about Kate’s condition beyond saying it was not cancer-related, the surgery was successful and recuperation would keep the princess away from public duties until April.

Royal watcher and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said this is a “very difficult time for the monarchy”.

He described Kate’s video message as as “absolutely extraordinary situation”.

“She’s not only recovering from major surgery but also fighting cancer,” he said. “We don’t know how things will pan out in the months to come,” he added, referring to Kate’s potential participation in royal engagements.