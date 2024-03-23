PM Modi condemns Moscow concert attack, says India stands in solidarity with Russia

New Delhi: An attack by gunmen during a Moscow suburban concert hall on Friday killed at least 60 people and injured over 100. The attackers also set fire to the concert hall. The brazen attack came days after Russia president Vladimir Putin bolstered his grip on power after a landslide victory in the country’s elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the attack. “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” PM Modi wrote on X on Saturday morning.

Terror group Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on affiliated channels on social media. The fate of the attackers is unknown as of now. The roof of the concert hall collapsed due to the fire.