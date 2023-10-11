UGC Releases ‘Minimum-Mandatory Disclosure’ Regulation for HEIs

New Delhi: To bring more transparency and ensure that students are not misled, the University Grants Commission (UGC) stated that all universities, colleges, and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across India must disclose their fee structure, national ranking, fee refund policy, hostel facilities, scholarship programs, and other details on their official website.

For this, the UGC has made a ‘Minimum-Mandatory Disclosure’ regulation. This regulation will consist of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings of the HEIs.

“Prospective students, parents, research scholars, government officials, alumni, and the public have a significant desire to seek certain basic information from the websites of different Universities/HEIs. However, the websites of several universities lack basic minimum details related to their institute, and often, their websites need to be functional and updated,” UGC statement said.

The statement added that as we celebrate the third year of the National Education Policy 2020, HEIs should provide basic minimum information and updated content on their websites.

The “Minimum Mandatory Disclosure” rule, a comprehensive document on the information that must be revealed on the websites of HEIs, has been produced by the UGC and will be made available to the public in a few days for feedback. This report was distributed to all institutions by the UGC.

That rule book ensures the institutions have an ‘About us’ page, Act and Statutes or MoA, and information regarding the Institutional Development Plan, Annual Reports, Constituent Units, Affiliated Colleges, Off-campus and Off-shore campus.

The UGC mandates that universities and colleges submit information on their accreditation and national rankings and the bios of their top administrative leaders, including the chancellor, vice chancellor, pro-vice chancellor, registrar, and others.

The UGC stated that the universities would also need to upload information on their faculty, admissions policies, academic calendar, schools, departments, and centers, as well as other crucial information.