Twin City: 27 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 6 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.

According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), four new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Local Contact Cases.

Besides, six persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.

On the other hand, 23 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city.  While 12 are from Institutional Quarantine, 11 are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack  Municipal Corporation (CMC).

