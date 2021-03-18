Twin City: 27 Positive Cases Of COVID-19 Detected, 6 Recover

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: As many as 27 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Twin City of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack in the last 24 hours.
According to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), four new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bhubaneswar and all are Local Contact Cases.
Besides, six persons have recovered from the deadly infection of Coronavirus.
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 18th March (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/TFWnj4VaiO
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) March 18, 2021
On the other hand, 23 new COVID-19 positive cases detected in Cuttack city. While 12 are from Institutional Quarantine, 11 are Local Contact Cases, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).
#COVID19 update in Cuttack city (CMC area)
23+ve cases has been reported today in Cuttack city. pic.twitter.com/794mlb4Dkn
— CMC,Cuttack (@CMCCuttack) March 18, 2021
