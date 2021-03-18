Man killed in attack by brothers-in-law in Ganjam

Golanthara: A man was killed in an attack allegedly by his brothers-in-law at Girisola village under Golanthara police station in Ganjam district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as D. Dharma (40). His wife Ravanamma and brother Jeja Rao also sustained critical injuries while trying to save Dharma from the murderous attack.

According to Golanthara Police, the deceased man’s wife Ravanamma had gone to see his mother, who lives in Sainipeta. However, her brothers G. Tripati and G. Nageshwar, abused her and asked to leave the house.

Ravanamma immediately informed her husband Dharma, who along with his brother Jeja Rao, reached the village to resolve the issue. But, an altercation broke out between them. Fumed over the argument, accused Tripati and Nageshwar, attacked Dharma with a sword injuring him critically.

Family members rushed the injured trio to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment. However, Dharma died while undergoing treatment.

On the other hand, Golanthara Police have detained the accused brothers-in-law of deceased Dharma for interrogation, police sources said.