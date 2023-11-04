‘Tough To Digest’: Hardik Pandya Pens Heartfelt Note After Getting Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023

New Delhi: India’s vice-captain, Hardik Pandya, has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup due to an ankle injury that he sustained last month. The announcement came from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday, alongside their approval of Prasidh Krishna as Pandya’s replacement.

Pandya suffered an ankle injury during India’s match against Bangladesh on October 19 when he attempted to block a shot with his foot while bowling. This incident led to his absence in subsequent matches against England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

The star all-rounder took to social media to express his emotion and to extend his support for the team in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup.

“Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP,” Hardik posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Before his injury, Pandya had been a valuable asset, contributing significantly with both bat and ball in the tournament, picking up five wickets in India’s first three matches.