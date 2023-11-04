Toxic Haze Envelopes Delhi, Air Quality Remains “Severe”

New Delhi: Delhi’s air remained severely polluted for the third consecutive day on Saturday morning with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 504. Despite a slight improvement in pollution levels overnight due to increased wind speeds, the concentration of toxic PM2.5 in the national capital and its surrounding areas remained more than 80 times the World Health Organisation’s limit.

A suffocating blanket of toxic smog continued to cloak Delhi today, prompting doctors to raise concerns about the growing number of respiratory and eye ailments among children and the elderly.

Microscopic PM2.5 particles, which can lodge deep in the lungs and cause health problems, soared to seven to eight times the government’s safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre in multiple locations across Delhi-NCR. This was 80 to 100 times higher than the WHO’s safe limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai implored Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to take proactive measures to combat the worsening air quality in the national capital region, emphasising that entire North India is struggling with air pollution.

Delhi-NCR’s air quality plummeted over the past week due to falling temperatures, stagnant winds that stifled pollution dispersion, and a surge in post-harvest paddy stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana.