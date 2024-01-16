Tension sparks after Mo Bus hits car near Cuttack

Cuttack: Tension sparked in Silver City as locals detained a Mo Bus at Barang in Cuttack after it hit a car on Tuesday morning.

The bus bearing registration number OD 33V 3513 was en route to Bhubaneswar from Cuttack when it hit a car from the rear near Barang. While the car was partially damaged in the mishap, the locals detained the bus alleging irresponsible driving by the driver.

No passenger onboard the bus was injured in the mishap. The car driver and the occupants are reportedly safe as well.

Barang police reached the spot and pacified the agitators. They brought both the vehicles to the police station and launched a probe into the mishap.