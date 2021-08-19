Taliban Controls Checkpoints; Blocks Afghans’ Access To Airport

Kabul: The Taliban have reportedly been making it difficult for people to reach the Kabul airport. Around 4,500 US soldiers are controlling the airport but all roads leading to the terminals are under the Taliban’s control.

The Taliban are particularly not letting Afghans who do not have travel documents to reach the airport.

The United States is pressing the Taliban to let Afghans flee through the US-controlled airport as they have promised, after reports they have violated those assurances, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday.

“We have seen reports that the Taliban, contrary to their public statements and their commitments to our government, are blocking Afghans who wish to leave the country from reaching the airport,” Sherman told reporters.

The Taliban used gunfire Wednesday to disperse nascent protests against their rule in Afghanistan, killing two people and injuring several more, and continued to block access to Kabul’s international airport after the U.S. said the group had agreed to allow evacuations.

The use of violence against protesters in the eastern Afghan cities of Jalalabad, Khost and Asadabad clashed with the promise of inclusive governance and general amnesty that the Taliban have attempted to project since seizing the Afghan capital on Sunday.