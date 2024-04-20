Srimandir Servitor Demands for Opening of Four Doors of Temple Ahead of Ratha Yatra

Puri: In the first meeting of the Ratha Yatra Coordination Committee, senior servitor Damodar Mahasuar raised the issue of opening the four doors of Srimandir on Saturday. He demanded all four doors to made open for the before the commencement of the world-famous Ratha Yatra, scheduled to start on July 7.

Mahasuar threatened to launch a hunger strike if steps were not taken to open the four doors of the Srimandir. He also brought a serious allegation against police personnel, accusing them of asking bribes from devotees to facilitate the Darshan of the deities.

Currently, all devotees enter the temple through the Singhadwar (lions’ gate) only, often causing a huge rush and long queues, forcing them to wait for several hours. Various outfits, people from various walks of life and political leaders have been demanding for the opening of the four dwaras (doors) of Srimandir. Entry through the other three gates was restricted during the Covid pandemic.

The Ratha Yatra Coordination Committee today held the meeting to discuss the measures and provisions for the peaceful conduct of the festival in the July.