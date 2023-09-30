Sports Minister Felicitates Odisha Athletes With Cash Awards

Bhubaneswar: Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera today felicitated 27 athletes of Odisha who shone at different Championships at an award ceremony held today at the Kalinga Stadium.

Odisha’s pride, Amit Kumar Bhuyan, clinched the Gold Medal at the 55th Asian Body Building and Physique Sports Championship held in 2023, showcasing his exceptional prowess in the sport. Sports Minister felicitated him with a cash prize of Rs 3.75 lakhs. Additionally, Jagannath Khuntia, another talented athlete from Odisha, secured the Bronze Medal at the championship. In recognition of his achievement, Jagannath Khuntia was presented with a cash prize of Rs 1.25 lakhs.

He felicitated three athletes of the Special Olympics Bharat- National Championship, 2023. Cyclist Sidhartha Mohanty was presented a cash award of Rs 10,000 each for securing a third position in the 5 km time event and 10 Km Road Race event. Similarly, Cyclist Debashish was presented Rs 10,000 for securing third position in the 5 km time event. He was also presented Rs 30,000 for securing gold in the 2 km time event. Roller skater, Dadhichi who bagged second position in the 1000m and 500 m race was presented Rs 20,000/-each for his achievement.

22 Athletes from Odisha who shone in different events at the Kayaking and Canoeing Sr National Canoe Sprint Championship 2023 were felicitated with a total cash award of Rs 6,30000.

The Sports Minister extended his best wishes to the athletes and encouraged them to continue their pursuit of excellence. He also emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting and nurturing talent in various sports disciplines across the state.