On 1st anniversary, Celebrate the Most Divine Experience with Hombale Films Blockbuster ‘Kantara’!

Coming from the house of Hombale Films, Kantara was released in 2022 and created examples of its success like never seen before. Bringing a story from the heartlands of India, the film went on to shine India’s name on the global level and left everyone impressed.

Rishab Shetty who was the writer, actor, and director of the film, also received critical acclaim from the great personalities and dignitaries of the world. Today holds a very special day in the journey of Kantara as the film has completed 1 year of its release, the makers have taken this opportunity to express their gratitude.

On the occasion of Kantara completing 1 year, Hombale Films took to their social media and shared an enthralling poster featuring Rishab Shetty. They further jotted down the caption –

“Celebrating one year of the Divine Blockbuster – #Kantara ❤️‍🔥

A very special film that we’ll always cherish. Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the incredible audience who turned it into an epic blockbuster. Thank you for an unforgettable year.

The jubilations continue to reverberate throughout the country and we’re thrilled to continue this epic journey together!

#1YearOfDivineBlockbusterKantara #1YearOfKantara”

Kantara, a global blockbuster from Hombale Films, is not only a box office success, but it also won two Oscars and has the highest ranking on the IMDb list.

Apart from this, Rishab is currently working on the next part of his global blockbuster Kantara which is going to be a prequel. Moreover, Hombale Films is currently working on the story and it’s indeed hard for us to wait to watch how this fresh storyteller will treat us with yet another captivating and interesting storyline.