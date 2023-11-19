India sends second batch of humanitarian aid to Gaza

New Delhi: India on Sunday sent the second batch of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amid the escalating war between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists that has killed more than 12,000 people so far. Announcing the development on X, (formerly Twitter) external affairs minister S Jaishankar said India “continues to deliver humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine”.

“Second @IAF_MCC C17 aircraft carrying 32 tonnes of aid departs for the El-Arish Airport in Egypt,” he added.

The El-Arish airport is nearly 45km away from the Rafah crossing on Egypt’s border with Gaza. Notably, Rafah is the only crossing point for any humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.