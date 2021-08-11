Spanish defender Hector Rodas joins Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha FC on Wednesday announced the signing of Spanish centre-back Hector Rodas ahead of the eighth season of the Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL).

The 33-year-old from Valencia started his youth career with Levante before making his senior debut for their reserve team and eventually played for the first team in 2009. He has also played for numerous Spanish teams like Elche, Betis, Cordoba, Cultural Leonesa, Alcorcon. His first stint at a foreign club came in 2017 when he joined Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

After joining Odisha FC, Hector Rodas expressed, “I am extremely happy to join Odisha FC. I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the coaches and also reaching India for the ISL. I want to achieve good things at OFC and we all will work towards one common goal. Come on Odisha!”

Coach Kiko Ramirez stated, “Hector is going to give us the defensive balance that we need to improve the tactical game of the team. He is an experienced player who played in the first division in Spain and knows how to command the defensive line. He is also an aggressive player in defending and can help us in taking good decisions during the game for the build up. He is a winner in a duel with the ball in the air and he will give us power in set pieces both in attack and in defense.”

Welcoming Hector to Odisha FC, Club President Mr. Raj Athwal said, “We are very pleased to have captured the signature of Hector Rodas. Having played at the highest level in Europe we are looking forward to seeing him show his great qualities in an Odisha shirt.”