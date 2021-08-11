Binayak Sabato Charitable Trust Donates Rs.2.5 Lakh For Shreemandira Parikramaa Project

Bhubaneswar: Binayak Sabato Charitable Trust has donated Rs.2.5 lakhs for Shreemandira Parikramaa Project at Puri city. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra received a cheque of this amount from Trustee and Chartered Accountant Arun Kumar Sabat in LoksebaBhawan today.

Presenting the cheque, Mr Sabat said, “Recently, many historic projects are being implemented in Puri for development of Shreekshetra and age old monument of Shree Jagannath Temple under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik. Among those, the Sreemandira Parikramaa Project bears special spiritual and tourism significance. The trust extends its contribution towards this historic project by way of this small donation”.

While complimenting the Binayak Sabato Charitable Trust and the Trustees for the donation, Chief Secretary said that the cheque would be sent to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration for utilization in the project.

It may be pertinent here to mention that State Cabinet had recently approved the turnkey tender for Shreemandira Parikramaa Project at the estimated cost of around Rs.331.28 cr.