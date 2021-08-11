Services Of Agartala-Bangalore Cant. Special Train Extended: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: The Railways have decided to extend the service period of Agartala-Bangalore Cant.-Agartala Special train, the East Coast Railway informed on Wednesday.

The ECoR informed that it has been also decided to revise the timings of Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Special between Tundla and Mirzapur Stations and revise the timings of Sambalpur-Howrah Special at Sambalpur and Rairakhol.

Following is the schedule:-

Service period of 02984/02983 Agartala-Bangalore Cant.-Agartala Special has been extended to run up to 22nd February from Agartala and up to 25th February, 2021 from Bangalore Cant. The scheduled timings and stoppages for this train at different stations will remain unchanged.

The timings of 08310 Jammu Tawi-Sambalpur Special has been revised between Tundla and Mirzapur Stations over North Central Railway jurisdiction w.e.f. 26th August, 2021. This train will leave Tundla at 1015hrs instead of 1020hrs, will leave Kanpur at 1420hrs instead of 1430hrs, leave Prayagraj at 1720hrs instead of 1730hrs and will leave Mirzapur at 1849hrs instead of 1852hrs towards Sambalpur. Timings for this train at Shikohabad, Etawah, Jhinjhak, Fatehpur, Meja Road and Vindhyanchal have also been revised. Timings for this train at other scheduled stations will remain unchanged.

It has also been decided to revise the timings of 08306 Sambalpur-Howrah weekly Special via Angul at Sambalpur and Rairakhol w.e.f. 20th August, 2021. This train will leave Sambalpur at 1940hrs instead of earlier 1945hrs. This train will also leave from Rairakhol at 2037hrs instead of earlier 2042hrs towards Howrah. Timings for this train at other scheduled stations will remain unchanged.