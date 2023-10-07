Somalika Dash files objection against marriage registration application filed by Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das 

Cuttack: Two days after the reports of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das applying for marriage at the sub-registrar office in Cuttack surfaced, his rumoured girlfriend Somalika Dash on Saturday submitted an objection against the marriage application at the sub-registrar office in Cuttack.

“Even though the case is sub-judice, the MLA has come to marry clandestinely. Is he going to settle his family after destroying a girl’s life? I came to know about his move from the media. Otherwise, I would have been doing rounds of court and police station and he would have been enjoying his married life. I want justice and nothing else,” Somalika said.

According to sources, Das is going to marry Pratyusha Nanda, a resident of Arunodaya Market area in Cuttack. The lawmaker submitted the application on September 21 for registration of marriage with Pratyusha at the office of the registrar of marriage, Cuttack.

It is to be mentioned here that the case pertaining to his alleged relationship with Somalika, it is still sub-judice. After the MLA did not turn up for marriage, Somalika brought a series of allegations including rape against him. However, the law says he can marry as Somalika, who accused him of having sexual relationship on the pretext of marriage, did not claim that she is the wife of the MLA.