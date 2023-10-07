Guard of honour accorded to martyred Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das 

Bhubaneswar: Guard of honour was accorded to martyred Odia Jawan Saroj Kumar Das, who was killed in Sikkim flash floods, at Bhubaneswar airport.

It is worth mentioning that, the Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das was reportedly among 23 army personnel who went missing missing due to a flash flood in the Teesta River in North Sikkim.

The journey to honour Saroj Kumar Das commenced as his mortal remains were brought to the battalion unit office, from where they were flown to Odisha.

Following the ceremony, the procession will make its way to the office of the Dhenkanal District Collector.

The district administration will pay their respects to Saroj Das, acknowledging his sacrifice for the nation. From there, the procession will proceed to Kendudip in Dighi panchayat, Kamakshanagar, Dhenkanal.

The final journey will conclude at the village crematorium, where the last rites will be performed.

The district administration has assured Saroj Das’s family of unwavering support during this challenging time.

Saroj Das was among the 23 Jawans tragically swept away in the Sikkim flood. He recently got married in February and has been serving as an EME Jawan in the army since 2012.

It is to be noted there that the sudden cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake triggered a flash flood in the Teesta River around 1.30 AM. It was compounded by the release of water from the Chungthang dam that led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15-20 feet high downstream.