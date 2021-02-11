Sixth session of Odisha Assembly will work as e-Assembly: Speaker SN Patro

Bhubaneswar: The sixth session of 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly will work as an e-Assembly, Speaker Dr Surjya Narayan Patro said on Thursday.

Dr Patra has convened a high-level meeting for reviewing the situation. The entire proceedings of the State Assembly will be done through ‘Neva’. This includes the address of the Governor to Budget presentation and questions by the members.

Reports said a senior official of the IT wing of the state will oversee the functioning of e-Assembly. Finance Secretary Ashok Kumar Meena said all the proceedings will be made available through mobile App.

The legislators will be supplied with necessary documents during the course of Assembly proceedings so that the process is not interrupted halfway.

Dr Patra has asked the officials to take necessary measures for smooth implementation of e-Assembly procedures. The high-level meet was attended by Assembly Secretary Dasharathi Satpathy, IT Secretary Manoj Mishra and other senior officials.