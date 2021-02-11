Dalmia Cement constructs school building in Jajpur’s Barunia

Tangi: In an endeavour to provide inclusive and equitable quality education, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. (DCBL) today inaugurated a new school building at Harishankar Vidya Mandir in Barunia, Jajpur.

DCBL has constructed one classroom of the school and renovated the other two classrooms. For this initiative, the company has spent around Rs 5.6 lakhs to support the education of students living in the region.

Sh. Ramawtar Sharma, Dy. Executive Director & Unit Head, DCBL, Tangi gave an inaugural address in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Guest Sh. Amar Satpathy, MLA Barchana. DEO/ BEO Barchana, Mrs. Swagatika Panda, SarpanchParia GP, Sh. SrikantaBehera, PS Paria GP, village elders, teachers and school management committee members also graced the event with their presence.

As a company, DCBL has always been committed to providing quality education to students living in and around their plant locations. Through this construction, the company aims to provide access to an improved learning experience to the students without any obstruction or distraction.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramawatar Sharma, Unit Head, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. said, “The access to quality education is a basic human right. As a company, we have always believed in providing opportunities to the best of our capacity and helped in laying the foundation for a better life for everyone. We are optimistic that with the renovation of the school infrastructure, the students will feel motivated to attend classes and continue working towards building a better future for them.”

Built near the KCW Cement plant of the company, the new school building aims to benefit students living in and around the village of Barunia. This includes Amiyajhari, Barunia, Paria, Nanduajhar, Nimadih, Baragada, Kaimatia villages. The school which has classes starting from 9th & 10th standard has a total strength of 80 students along with 11 teaching and non-teaching staff.