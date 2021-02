Man fires bullets in front of his in-law’s house in Khurda

Khurda: A man fired two rounds of bullets in front of his in-law’s house at Gurujanga Dewansahi under Town police limits and fled the spot.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported in the firing incident. However, the police have begun a probe into the reason behind such an act.

According to reliable sources, the incident is the fallout of a quarrel between the man and her wife.

Reportedly, the police have seized two empty cartridges from the spot and registered a case 56/21 in this regard.